Ma’a makes impact in USA Volleyball’s win over Portugal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s national volleyball team defeated Portugal Sunday evening in Russia in four sets (25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17) in the Volleyball Nations League.
Local boys Micah Christenson, Micah Ma’a, Kawika and Erik Shoji were each apart of the American squad over the weekend with Ma’a making the biggest impact against Portugal, recording six kills in the victory.
