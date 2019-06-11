Judge rejects city prosecutor’s request to throw out a petition for his impeachment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The impeachment petition against city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro will move forward.
On Monday, a judge rejected Kaneshiro’s request to have it thrown out.
Kaneshiro has been on paid leave since March after receiving a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the public corruption scandal connected to the Kealohas.
In April, Hawaii News Now reported that Kaneshiro continued to visit the building of the prosecutor’s office, despite an order to stay away.
The petition to oust Kaneshiro was officially filed in state court in December.
Hundreds signed the petition for his impeachment as he refused to step down from his position early on.
The petition was started by Tracy Yoshimura, who Kaneshiro’s office unsuccessfully prosecuted twice for distributing game machines.
