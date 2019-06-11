Interview: Howie Mandel, three shows at once!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Howie Mandel has a lot going on right now. He's a judge on America's Got Talent, he's back as host of the returning Deal or No Deal and he's got a new show -- Animals Doing Things on National Geographic
Howie joins us LIVE via satellite from Los Angeles to talk about all three shows this morning.
AGT airs on Tuesday nights and Deal or No Deal on Wednesdays on NBC; Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things airs on Geo WILD on Saturdays.
