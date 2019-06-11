Hawaii has broken or tied dozens of heat records since mid-May

By HNN Staff | June 10, 2019 at 2:47 PM HST - Updated June 10 at 2:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has broken or tied 34 heat records since mid-May as warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures and light winds combine to send the mercury soaring.

And unfortunately, there’s not much relief in the short-term forecast.

Forecasters said tradewinds are expected to strengthen ever so slightly Tuesday, but aren’t likely to return to normal before the weekend.

Kahului has seen a big chunk of the heat records in recent weeks.

The latest happened Sunday when the high hit 92 degrees, breaking a record of 91 set in 1989.

On Friday, the temperature in Kahului was 95 degrees, which shattered the 2008 record of 90 degrees.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Honolulu saw a high of 90 degrees, tying a record set in 1997.

