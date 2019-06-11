EMS: Teen apparently stabbed with broken glass bottle at Aala Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teenager was seriously injured early Tuesday after he was apparently stabbed with a broken glass bottle at a Honolulu park, Emergency Medical Services said.
Paramedics responded to Aala Park around 12:45 a.m.
That’s where they treated the 17-year-old boy and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
They said someone apparently stabbed him in the right forearm with a broken glass bottle.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
Honolulu police have launched an assault investigation into the incident.
