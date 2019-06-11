Child playing with lighter appears to have started blaze at Kalihi apartment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blaze Tuesday morning at Kalihi Valley Homes appears to have been started by a child playing with a lighter, officials said.
The damage to the unit and its content was estimated at about $79,000.
The fire started about 10 a.m., and a fire alarm in the unit sounded.
A resident said her daughter woke her up and she was able to get five children out of the unit. There were no injuries reported.
This story will be updated.
