The Celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Territorial Airwaves is Friday Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Harry B. Soria and his wife Kumu Hula Kilohana Silve joined us this morning; they are with the Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation. The Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation's mission is to preserve and perpetuate our extensive Territorial Airwaves archives of radio shows, vintage Hawaiian recordings, music sheets and books, and memorabilia, as a continuing resource to provide curriculum and content for future generations.
Territorial Airwaves celebrates it’s 40th Anniversary; it’s a show that features music of pre-statehood Hawaii; music that was primarily on 78rpm records. The current collection between Harry B. Soria, added to the Kilohana Collection is quite extensive with over 70,000 songs, but cataloguing and digitizing can be quite expensive and exhausting.
Their wish is to have an establishment to be able to take over the huge catalogue of Hawaiian history that is contained in the archives that the two have accumalated.
To mark the 40th anniversary of Territorial Airwaves, the Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit corporation, has been created to facilitate the process of preparing the vast Territorial Airwaves collection to be a valuable research resource for generations that follow. Playing as part of the gala this Friday night. June 14, 2019 at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel’s Monarch Room are: Raiatea Helm, Ho’okena, Alan Akaka & The Islanders, Kimo Alama Keaulana & Lei Hulu AND Na Hoa!
You can purchase TICKETS at territorialairwaves.com!
