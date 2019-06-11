Calling all potential blood donors: Your help is needed to break a state record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been waiting for the right time to donate blood, this could be it.
Dave & Buster’s along with the Blood Bank of Hawaii is organizing a massive drive this week.
Donors are encouraged to head over to Dave & Buster’s on Tuesday to donate during what they’re hoping will be the state’s largest blood drive event.
To break the record, the Blood Bank of Hawaii needs at least 196 donations. Donors will be rewarded with unlimited video game play.
The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at D&B’s Paina Hale at the Ward location.
There is a great need for donated blood in the islands. To maintain a healthy supply, BBH needs at least 200 donors daily.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.