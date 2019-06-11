A burglar hits up a Mexican restaurant on Kauai and the adjoining food truck

KAPAA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kauai eatery is hoping surveillance video will help catch a burglar who struck twice.
The man was seen wearing a hoodie during the break-in, making it tough to make out his face.
He entered Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant in Kapaa around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He rummaged through the counter areas and appeared to have been able to open a cash register.
Workers say he also broke into the food truck next door to the establishment, then returned to retrieve some stolen items he’d left behind.
Police dusted for fingerprints.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD.
