Big Island crews rescue man near Mauna Kea summit amid treacherous conditions

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island firefighters rescued a man Monday night near the summit of Mauna Kea amid extremely treacherous conditions.
Fire officials said the man in his 60s was in an area about a mile away from the nearest trail near the Keck Observatory — an elevation of approximately 12,500 feet. He was trying take a photograph when the ground gave way, officials said.
After responding to the call around 7:30 p.m., it took rescuers 30 minutes to hike the 1 mile from the trailhead to where the man was located — an “uneven and dangerous” hike.
The temperature was also in the 30s.
Rescuers eventually located the man, who had an apparent femur fracture, officials said.
Crews then had to haul the patient in a Sked — a sled-like stretcher for rescue operations — but they could only move about 10 feet at a time before stopping to catch their breath due to the higher altitude.
In all, it took 3 and a half hours to haul the man 1 mile out and 700 feet up.
Some of the rescuers struggled with altitude sickness, but they eventually got him to safety.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.