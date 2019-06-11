Attempted murder investigation launched after machete attack in Waipahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was allegedly attacked with a machete in Waipahu early Monday.
Police said a 32-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete at around 2:45 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with cuts to his head, police said.
It’s not clear what led to the attack.
No arrests have been made. Police are searching for two male suspects.
