Ah Mow gives back to local kids with 39th Annual Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team held their first day for the program’s 39th Annual Rainbow Wahine Volleyball camp/skill session today at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The four-day camp runs from June 10-13th and gives head coach Robyn Ah Mow a chance to teach the youth of Hawaii lessons that go beyond the court.
“Well, this is the third year now, as a head coach, doing the camps,” Ah Mow said, “Just hopefully doing stuff for the kids. The kids come out, we teach them not only volleyball but we also help them just in life skills as well.”
The camp runs from Monday to Wednesday and is open to all boys and girls from grades 7-12.
The kids are split up into three groups according to his/her respective skill levels.
The camp currently has over 80 kids signed up.
A lot of moving parts and logistics go into organizing this camp - something that Ah Mow remembers during her time as an assistant under Dave Shoji.
“I felt how much work it was when i was under Dave, and I had to run the whole camp.” Ah Mow said, “But now I can sit back. Obviously I run the camp, but all the background stuff, Evan Lee does an awesome job.”
This camp is in its 39th year and with all of those camps in the past, there are some current-Wahine players who find themselves teaching the drills rather than running them like they did when they were younger.
“Yeah, it's actually really weird,” said incoming freshman Braelyn Akana. “But when I was younger, I used to come to these camps a lot. Coach (Ah Mow) being the assistant and coach Shoji, and I just remember being really nervous but super excited to be able to play here, so now that i'm coming to college here, I'm really excited”
The Kamehameha-Kapalama graduate signed with the Wahine back in November, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the home team.
Helping out at the camp, she hopes to give some of the youth at the camp motivation to chase their dreams.
“I would give them the advice to just keep working hard and believe in yourself,” Akana said. “Because there is going to be a lot of people that are going to doubt you and stuff like that but just make sure that you keep pushing really hard.”
