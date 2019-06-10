Work begins to clear hardened lava from critical road in lower Puna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a year after lava from the Kilauea eruption covered a critical road in lower Puna, work to clear the hardened lava will begin on Monday.
For months, frustrated residents had been pushing for the county to restore access to Highway 132.
There are still dozens of homes in the area that are currently isolated but still standing.
Puna Geothermal Venture opened an access road on its property, but residents said the road is not easy to drive on.
Crews will focus their work on a 3-mile stretch of hardened lava — where in some areas, lava is as high as 40 feet.
The $12 million project is set to wrap up by the first week of October — the deadline for the county to get federal reimbursement.
