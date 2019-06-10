UFC’s Dana White: ‘I want B.J. to retire’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If UFC president Dana White has his way, B.J. Penn will never step inside the UFC Octagon again.
In an interview with TSN over the weekend ahead of UFC 238 White was asked about the future for Penn following his record-breaking seventh-straight loss last month against Clay Guida.
“No, I want B.J. to retire,” White said “I love B.J. Penn. B.J. Penn is one of the legends of the sport. This is a young man’s game. I gave him a lot of opportunities because he’s B.J. and because of the relationship that I’ve had with B.J. his entire career and before that ...But I can’t do that again. I can’t do it again.”
The Hilo native currently has a record of 16-14-2. Penn, a former two-division champion in the UFC, hasn’t indicated he wants to retire following his string of losses. However, Penn hasn’t won a fight since 2010 - a first round TKO victory over Matt Hughes.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.