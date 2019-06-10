Sunshine and Light Trade Winds, Perfect Hawaii Summer Weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is going to be an incredible week for weather! Lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times (classic trade wind weather) will dominate the forcast; a high pressure ridge just north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce light and variable winds over the state today.
Trade wind speeds will increase into the moderate to locally breezy range from Tuesday into next weekend. A relatively stable atmosphere will keep shower activity to a minimum through the week.
Small surf will prevail along north and east facing shores this week. The current south shore energy will decrease today. Additional small pulses of northwest swell are expected from Thursday into the weekend.
With trade winds running weaker than normal, small surf will continue along east facing shores.
