State: It’s cheaper to build a new Pohoiki Bay boat ramp than repair the old one

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Constructing a new boat ramp at Pohoiki Bay on the Big Island would be cheaper than trying to fix the old one, which was damaged in last year’s eruption, a new state-funded report concludes.
In the 32-page report, representatives from Sea Engineering Inc. said that restoring the old ramp would cost approximately $37.9 million, while building a new one would cost $14.5 million.
The ramp hasn’t been in use since the Kilauea eruption last year.
“Constructing a new ramp at an alternate site would be a more straightforward project, however, the rocky sea cliff Puna coastline provides few ideal locations,” said state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation Administrator Ed Underwood.
The state said it will work with FEMA to try to secure funding for a new ramp.
