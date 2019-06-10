Hawaii woman who had recently moved to Seattle is fatally stabbed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman living in Seattle was stabbed to death — and her fiancee is accused of the killing.
Adele Ah Chan, 23, graduated from Pearl City High School and had just moved to Washington state to attend college, the Star-Advertiser reported.
She was found in a SeaTac apartment with multiple stab wounds Tuesday night.
Her 59-year-old fiance, Timothy Jackson, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Local police said the two have a baby together.
This story will be updated.
