Hawaii woman who had recently moved to Seattle is fatally stabbed
By HNN Staff | June 9, 2019 at 4:51 PM HST - Updated June 9 at 4:51 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman living in Seattle was stabbed to death — and her fiancee is accused of the killing.

Adele Ah Chan, 23, graduated from Pearl City High School and had just moved to Washington state to attend college, the Star-Advertiser reported.

She was found in a SeaTac apartment with multiple stab wounds Tuesday night.

Her 59-year-old fiance, Timothy Jackson, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Local police said the two have a baby together.

This story will be updated.

