Group of youths caught on camera ransacking Punchbowl home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tim Lynch’s home was burglarized in the early evening on Friday, right around the time most people are coming home from work. His son and his son’s girlfriend had just flown back to Honolulu from college and when they all got to the house, they knew right away what had happened.
"When we got here we found out that they had entered through this window right here," Lynch said as he pointed to the front living room windows.
The outside screens on those windows had been cut through and the windows themselves had been forced open.
Inside, the family discovered what had been taken: two iPads, several other expensive electronics, some clothing and something that belonged to Tim’s son’s girlfriend.
“And they took her laptop with all of her school work on it from college. About $3,000 of just the laptop itself,” Lynch said.
He was relieved no one was hurt, but was shocked when saw his home security footage and realized who had been responsible for the break-in.
“About 15 youth went over the fence and opened the gate and were starting to walk up the street and started to look at our property as to how they wanted to break into it,” said Lynch as he fast forwards through surveillance footage.
You can make out a large group of teenagers walking up the street. After casing the Lynch home, many kept walking but more than a few came back — some acting as lookouts, while at least two entered the home with their faces covered.
“I was quite honestly expecting it to be just maybe one person going through the house but to see that gang of young kids and pretty much doing whatever they want and looking at the video it seems they were pretty organized with what they were doing and their methodology,” Lynch added.
It was nearly a full 15 minutes from start to finish that they had free rein of Lynch’s home.
“I want the public to know what’s going on and to just be aware of it. I’m concerned because in our neighborhood there is a lot of elderly people that walk by that have lived here for decades and it could have been somebody’s grandma that this happened to,” Lynch said.
The Lynch family provided HPD with good quality photos of the teens that broke into his home.
If you do have any additional information, you’re asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.