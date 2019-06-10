Forecast: Beautiful week filled with sunshine and a few trade wind showers

It is going to be an incredible week for weather! Lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times (classic trade wind weather) will dominate the forcast; a high pressure ridge just north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce light and variable winds over the state today.
Trade wind speeds will increase into the moderate to locally breezy range from Tuesday into next weekend. A relatively stable atmosphere will keep shower activity to a minimum through the week.
Small surf will prevail along north and east facing shores this week. The current south shore energy will decrease today. A much bigger swell is set to arrive on Thursday into the weekend. So if dad is a surfer... good news for him!
