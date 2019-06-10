Aloha Stadium seeks to fill 100 part-time jobs for football season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium is looking to fill 100 part-time positions for the upcoming Warrior football season.
Available positions in high-demand include ushers, parking attendants, and clean-up helpers. The stadium is also looking for laborers, groundskeepers and ticket sellers.
Job applications are being accepted through Friday.
The stadium is also planning two job fairs this week:
- A job fair Thursday in the stadium’s hospitality room runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- A second fair is set for Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Candidates must be willing to work starting in August and should be available for all eight University of Hawaii home football games.
Additionally those interested must be able to work the NFL Rams Game at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 17 and the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.
“We do try and keep everyone on-call if a larger event comes in after the season and we need to bring in employees, for example the Monster Truck event this past May,” said Samantha Spain, sales and marketing specialist for Aloha Stadium.
Hourly rates for the open positions range from $12.74 to $19.06.
Employees don’t get discounted tickets, but Spain added, “For ushers you work during the event, so this is a great way to assist our fans and see the games."
To apply online, and for a complete listing of positions and descriptions, visit www.alohstadium.hawaii.gov or call 483-2500.
Applications can be dropped off at the stadium or emailed to stadiumemployment@hawaii.gov.
