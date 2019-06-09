2 rescued after drifting in Hawaiian waters for an hour

KAHANA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men, ages 29 and 19, were rescued from the Pailolo Channel on Saturday afternoon.
The channel is located between Maui and Molokai.
Rescuers said the men were drifting in waters for about an hour after their personal water craft reportedly ran into mechanical issues.
Officials said the men were located about 4 miles offshore of the Sands of Kahana and were brought back to shore.
Crews described the ocean conditions at the time as normal, with 3 to 4-foot wind chopped swells.
No injuries were reported.
