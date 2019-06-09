Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck on Kauai

KAPAHI, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old Kapaa man died after a crash in Kapahi on Saturday morning.
A preliminary investigation revealed that he was riding his motorcycle on Kawaihau Road near the Kainahola Road intersection when he apparently lost control, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Nissan pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup, who is also a 34-year-old Kapaa man, was not hurt.
Police shutdown the highway for nearly 5 hours for the investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released.
