Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck on Kauai

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck on Kauai
(Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | June 9, 2019 at 11:47 AM HST - Updated June 9 at 11:47 AM

KAPAHI, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old Kapaa man died after a crash in Kapahi on Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he was riding his motorcycle on Kawaihau Road near the Kainahola Road intersection when he apparently lost control, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Nissan pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup, who is also a 34-year-old Kapaa man, was not hurt.

Police shutdown the highway for nearly 5 hours for the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.