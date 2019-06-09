Hawaiian Airlines interisland flights delayed due to “software issue”

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation says that a software issue is impacting some of Hawaiian Airlines 717 fleet. Those aircraft are used for interisland service.
Passengers tell us the problem started this afternoon.
Some reported waiting on the plane at the gate for a long time before getting off and still not having an updated flight time.
In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said: “A malfunction in a Multi-Mode Receiver unit that interrupted reception of the Global Positioning Satellite system led Hawaiian Airlines to temporarily ground several of its Boeing 717 aircraft this afternoon. By 6:45 p.m. HST Hawaiian had returned eight aircraft to service while working to have its full fleet restored. The airline has determined that the fault occurred in MMR units that had been upgraded over the past several months as part of an FAA-mandate.”
Hawaiian Airlines is apologizing for the inconvenience and is working to accommodate passengers as soon as possible.
The state transportation department says the problem is not impacting airport operations.
The state is encouraging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.