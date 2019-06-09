In dramatic twist, murder suspect who claimed his parents were trying to frame him changes his plea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder case with several twists and turns has reached a shocking new development.
Jhun Ley Irorita was charged with second-degree murder for the 2015 death of 39-year-old Helen Prestosa. She was living in a unit downstairs from his family.
At trial, Irorita’s defense attorney claimed he was being framed by his own parents and said that his dad, Roger Rivera, had motive to kill her.
Rivera was testifying Wednesday when paramedics were called into the courtroom.
But on Friday, Irorita changed his plea to no contest after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
In exchange, prosecutors dropped his charge from murder to first-degree assault.
As part of the agreement, he will be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison. A parole board will determine exactly how much time he will serve.
The prosecutor tells Hawaii News Now that he’s not pleased, but believes it is a reasonable outcome.
