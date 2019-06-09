Brush fire that spread to Hanapepe home extinguished

Brush fire that spread to Hanapepe home extinguished
Residents escape home after brush fire spreads. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 9, 2019 at 11:47 AM HST - Updated June 9 at 11:47 AM

HANAPEPE, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapepe residents escaped uninjured Friday before a brush fire spread to the roof of their home.

The fire broke out on a Hanapepe Valley hillside shortly before 3:30 Friday afternoon. It then spread to a home on Kane Road, according to Kauai county officials.

A helicopter conducted water drops and doused the home and nearby brush with water.

The blaze was extinguished within 2 hours.

Damage is estimated at $2,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.