Brush fire that spread to Hanapepe home extinguished

HANAPEPE, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapepe residents escaped uninjured Friday before a brush fire spread to the roof of their home.
The fire broke out on a Hanapepe Valley hillside shortly before 3:30 Friday afternoon. It then spread to a home on Kane Road, according to Kauai county officials.
A helicopter conducted water drops and doused the home and nearby brush with water.
The blaze was extinguished within 2 hours.
Damage is estimated at $2,000.
The cause remains under investigation.
