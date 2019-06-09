Big Island man wanted for questioning in domestic violence investigation

Police seek information on the whereabouts of Francis Savea (Source: Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff | June 9, 2019 at 11:49 AM HST - Updated June 9 at 11:49 AM

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are searching for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning in a domestic violence investigation.

Francis Savea is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing about 182 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest and scar on his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii County Crimestoppers at 961-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting TIP HAWAIIPD to 888777.

