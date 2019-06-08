State to launch Sunday contraflow hours for Pali Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is launching Sunday hours for the Pali Highway contraflow.
Starting this weekend, a Honolulu-bound contraflow will be available from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The afternoon contraflow will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Previously, the contraflow was only in place during weekday rush hours.
One hiccup to the schedule: The state said the Kailua-bound direction of the Pali Highway will be open from 7 p.m. on June 15 to 7 am. the following day because tunnel maintenance work requires the closure of the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway.
Because of the Likelike closure, the Pali Highway’s Honolulu-bound contraflow on June 16 will be between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The Pali Highway sustained severe damage in February after two rockfalls.
The contraflow lanes were subsequently opened, but state officials say the thoroughfare isn’t expected to be fully reopened until August.
