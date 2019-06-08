Saint Francis School liquidates classroom items, office supplies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Francis School in Manoa is auctioning off everything from school desks to golf carts after closing for good at the end of the school year.
The auction includes a host of classroom items, including scientific equipment, musical instruments, theatrical props and costumes, art supplies, and desks.
Also for sale: TVs, computers and office furniture.
Saint Francis, founded in 1924, was forced to close this school year due to dwindling enrollment.
The online auction runs through June 23. The starting bid for all items is $10, and sales are final.
