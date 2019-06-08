$2M project to repair crumbling seawall at Haleiwa Beach Park kicks off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a damaged sea wall at a popular North Shore beach park kicked off this week.
The repair project at Haleiwa Beach Park is aimed at stabilizing the structural integrity of a crumbing seawall at the popular destination.
The seawall protects restrooms at the park along with a field.
The city blocked off access to the seawall last year amid safety concerns. Big waves and worsening erosion ate away at portions of the shoreline and the seawall.
The $2 million repair project was awarded to Sea Engineering Inc., and is set to be finished by the fall.
