Kailua leaders float what some call ‘lolo’ idea to secede Windward Oahu from the City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Kailua Neighborhood Board members and supporters of secession are raising alarms. From illegal vacation rentals, monster homes to the high cost of living, they want a divorce from the city.
"We think for a long time now all the Honolulu Mayors have not respected this side of the island," said Gary Weller, a member of the Kailua Neighborhood Board.
Weller and Matthew Darnell think Waimanalo to Kaneohe and possibly the North Shore should secede to create Koolaupoko County.
"What is good to for Honolulu is not good for Kailua. We need a completely different set of rules," said Darnell, a Kailua Neighborhood Board member and Chair of the Government and Community Services Committee.
They say they've gotten positive response and some criticism.
"I've gotten some calls. It's just lolo. There's no way it's ever going to happen," said Darnell.
How would a new county run with the city's services like police, fire, sewer and bus service?
“All the city assets belong to the people. They don’t belong to the city and county of Honolulu. It’s paid for by our money so I envision all those assets being transferred to the new county,” said Weller.
The Caldwell Administration says no way.
"The administration would not support creating an 'us versus them' situation with the creation of a separate county government. We all need to work together," said a statement.
When asked if they would run for Mayor, Weller says he wouldn’t run, but Darnell acknowledged, “I would run.”
With the city's latest approved budget at $2.8 billion, Darnell thinks a new county could be run with $200 million.
The idea of a new county has been floated here before, but HNN political analyst Colin Moore says secession would be up to the legislature and that Honolulu has been a consolidated city government for more than a century.
"It's not crazy in the sense that this happens frequently on the mainland. You have wealthy suburbs that carve out their own jurisdictions, but it's almost impossible to imagine how it would happen in Hawaii," he said.
The idea is on the agenda at a June 19th committee meeting for the Kailua Neighborhood Board at 7 p.m at the Kailua District Park’s Arts and Recreation Room. After that, supporters expect ten years of planning.
