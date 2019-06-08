Hundreds gather for annual King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Downtown Honolulu on Friday afternoon to see the annual King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony.
The event started at 3 p.m. with traditional prayers and Hawaiian chants.
Firefighters then raised the 40-foot vibrant lei to drape and adorn the statue.
The ladies of the Hawaiian society Ahahui Kaahumanu spent hours putting the lei together, after plumeria flowers came in from as far as Maui and Molokai.
The celebration is one of many this weekend, as residents prepare to mark King Kamehameha Day on Tuesday.
King Kamehameha Day is a state holiday, celebrating the king who united the Hawaiian islands.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.