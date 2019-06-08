Forecast: Beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and a few trade wind showers

The weekend has finally arrived and the lovely trade winds will be with us. It will still be very warm, so at least we have a little help from the trade winds.
Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into early next week, with stronger trade winds developing Tuesday and Wednesday. Although mostly dry this evening, the trade winds will bring periods of clouds and showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.
Have a nice weekend!
Let’s talk surf! It will be a fun weekend and great beach days are ahead. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through the middle of next week. A slight bump in surf from a south- southwest swell is possible this weekend. A pair of small northwest swells are expected to give a small boost in surf Sunday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend down slightly the next couple of days as trade winds ease.
