Feed butterflies, take home a seed mix kit at UH ‘pollinator-protection event’

Feed butterflies, take home a seed mix kit at UH ‘pollinator-protection event’
A child holds a monarch butterfly at the Urban Garden Center. (Image: UH Manoa)
By Ellie Nakamoto-White | June 7, 2019 at 2:13 PM HST - Updated June 7 at 2:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is hoping to generate “buzz” around their pollinator-protection event happening this weekend.

The free event will be at the Urban Garden Center in Pearl City on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can feed monarch and native Kamehameha butterflies, learn about the host plants for the insects, talk with beekeepers and taste honey, according to a news release.

Keiki are invited to make a bee house and take home seed mix to grow their own pollinator-friendly plants, the news release stated.

Members of the College of Tropical Agriculture will also be educating event-goers on pollination.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.