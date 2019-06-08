Feed butterflies, take home a seed mix kit at UH ‘pollinator-protection event’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is hoping to generate “buzz” around their pollinator-protection event happening this weekend.
The free event will be at the Urban Garden Center in Pearl City on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Attendees can feed monarch and native Kamehameha butterflies, learn about the host plants for the insects, talk with beekeepers and taste honey, according to a news release.
Keiki are invited to make a bee house and take home seed mix to grow their own pollinator-friendly plants, the news release stated.
Members of the College of Tropical Agriculture will also be educating event-goers on pollination.
