Bystander jumps in to rescue toddler from drowning at Aliamanu-area pool

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency responders say a quick-thinking good Samaritan saved a two-year-old boy from drowning this afternoon at a Navy housing complex near Aliamanu.
The bystander reportedly jumped into a swimming pool and pulled the toddler from the pool at the Halsey Terrace Communiter Center before performing CPR on him.
Paramedics transported the boy to the Kapiolani Medical Center, where he was last reported to be in good condition.
It’s not yet known whether the boy jumped or fell into the water.
