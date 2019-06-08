Ashes of Navy sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor scattered at Ford Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ashes of a Navy sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor were scattered Friday at the USS Utah Memorial on Ford Island.
Radioman 3rd Class Jack Goldwater was a crew member on the battleship USS Oklahoma.
The ship sank to the bottom of Pearl Harbor during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Goldwater was among over 400 sailors on board the ship were killed.
Goldwater’s remains were buried at Punchbowl, listed as unknown ― until they were identified last March.
“I was completely shocked when I got the phone call,” said Diane Goldwater Munck, Goldwater’s niece. “It was pretty incredible that my uncle was identified with such few remains. It was amazing.”
More than 50 Navy sailors and civilians, as well as Goldwater’s family members, attended the ceremony.
