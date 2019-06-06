Unstable conditions remain, but chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms decreasing

An upper level low pressure area triggered some heavy showers and thunderstorms south of the central islands overnight, with some of those showers making their way over parts of Oahu and Maui County this morning. The low is weakening and moving out of the area, but there’s still a small chance of isolated heavy showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm due to lingering instability. Drier and more typical trade wind weather is expected to start moving in tonight and remain well into the weekend.
Surf will remain below high surf advisory levels through the middle of next week. We have small south swells moving in with a slightly larger SSW bump Friday. There could be a larger south swell late next week. Meanwhile a small short-period northwest swell is possible Sunday into Monday, with another pulse expected around Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.