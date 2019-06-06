Unstable conditions remain, but chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms decreasing

An upper level low pressure area triggered some heavy showers and thunderstorms south of the central islands overnight, with some of those showers making their way over parts of Oahu and Maui County this morning. The low is weakening and moving out of the area, but there’s still a small chance of isolated heavy showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm due to lingering instability. Drier and more typical trade wind weather is expected to start moving in tonight and remain well into the weekend.