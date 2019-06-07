‘Toilet bowl’ odors at Koko Crater Trail as city council approves $1 million for repairs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When hiking outdoors, sometimes Mother Nature calls.
"Yes, it's become a toilet bowl," said Jane Howard, president of Kokonut Koalition, a new non-profit dedicated to the Koko Head Tramway also known as the Koko Crater Trail.
With hoards of visitors, regulars say hikers go off trail when it's urgent.
"No one wants to run into defecation and urination and whatever else you see," she said.
City Council budget chair and Koko Head hiker Joey Manahan earmarked $1 million for improvements to the eroding trail and has gotten a whiff.
"I unfortunately have been smelling odors and I'm not sure if it's people or animals, but it's fecal odors," he said.
Residents say with tour buses and all the cars, this popularity problem is getting worse.
They say at the entrance to Koko Head District Park along Anapalau and Kamakani Streets, about 30 or more cars start staging there as early as 4 a.m. They say signs show the park opens at 4 a.m., but the gates don't open until 6:30 a.m.
"I've made pleas to them. Fellas please, we have grandchildren in the neighborhood that don't go to school until 8 o'clock.
The city says park workers start their shifts at 6:30 a.m. and it has been successful in reducing vandalism and illegal activity in the park. As for all those hikers?
"If they are coming, they are more than welcomed to come. It's up to us on how we are going to mitigate that here in the city," said Manahan.
While the park has already has a comfort station, city leaders say the initial investment into this much loved resource is just a start.
Statement by City Department of Parks and Recreation:
"We recognize how much of a resource this former military installation is to the public. With this investment into that area, we very much look forward to seeing what the best option is to address the eroding conditions of the tramway. It is also encouraging to see the involvement of community groups like Kokonut Koalition with this type of planning, as it garners public input and support from the get-go.
"Concerning the Koko Head District Park parking lot not opening until 6:30 a.m., this is connected to our Securing Park Facilities Initiative where a contracted security company closes select park comfort stations and parking lots at night. Since this April 2018 press release, park locations around the island have been added to this initiative.
The reopening of these facilities is done by park staff, who do not begin their shifts until 6:30 a.m. While we recognize that this may impact the surrounding neighborhoods, the program has been successful in reducing park vandalism and illegal activity."
