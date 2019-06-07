Suspect in Kapahulu armed robbery sought

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
Newly-released surveillance video shows the suspect entering Texaco Mart on Kapahulu Avenue last month and pointing a gun at the cashier.
The clerk was unable to open the cash drawer and the suspect fled the scene, police said.
The suspect was described as being in his 30s, with a thin build and short blond hair. He was
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tips can also be sent using the P3 app.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.