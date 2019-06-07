Sunrise Open House: Units in Urban Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re on Oahu again in this week’s Sunrise Open House, looking at units around town.
Wake up to inspiring ocean views and end the day with vibrant sunsets, fading to soothing city lights, from your floor to ceiling windows in the heart of urban Honolulu.
The best in dining, shopping and entertainment all at your doorstep.
This bright and open 1-bedroom provides an opportunity to experience the conveniences of city living in an excellently maintained and managed modern building.
One Archer Lane boasts a large, breezy pool deck, jacuzzi, BBQ cabanas, 24-hour security and is pet friendly.
This rarely available corner-end townhouse at Nuuanu Streamside is in a gated community.
Conveniently located near Downtown Honolulu and tucked away next to a serene, lush park, where you don’t feel like you’re in the middle of the city.
This unit affords you privacy and the spacious floor plan offers endless options.
The expansive master bedroom is large enough to fit a king-sized bed and dresser.
There’s split A/C in the living room and bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2-parking stalls and a grassy area that’s great for pets!
And finally, your urban haven awaits!
When “move-in-ready” is an absolute must.
Stunning panoramic mountain to ocean views from floor to ceiling windows throughout.
This unit boasts an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, granite countertops and wood cabinetry.
Enjoy the hardwood and tile floors, master bedroom walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom, central A/C and covered parking.
Moana Pacific is pet-friendly with 24-hour security, fitness centers, pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, putting green and more!
This is the one!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.