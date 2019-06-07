Public Safety recruiting adult corrections officers for facilities across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is looking to hire adult corrections officers for facilities across the state.
Statewide recruitment has opened on the agency’s website, and the deadline to apply for Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island is July 31. Recruitment on Maui is continuous.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED.
They must also have at least one year of responsible work experience that shows “the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.”
The posted salary: $4,185 a month (or $50,220 a year).
To apply for a position on Oahu, Maui or Kauai, click here. To apply for a Maui position, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.