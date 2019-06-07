Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO announces he’s leaving agency

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamanaʻopono Crabbe announced Thursday he would not re-apply for his position as CEO of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs when his contract expires June 30.
Crabbe broke the news at an OHA meeting.
Crabbe has headed up the office since January 2012, shepherding the agency through a string of controversies and generating no small amount of criticism himself.
Last year, Hawaii News Now reported the FBI and state Attorney General’s Office had launched an investigation into allegations of public corruption and misappropriation of public funds at the agency.
But Crabbe has also garnered loyal supporters over the years. And he’s credited with helping to highlight the disparities the Hawaiian community faces, especially when it comes to health outcomes.
Before becoming OHA’s chief executive, Crabbe was the agency’s research director. He also previous served as the director of psychology training at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center.
Crabbed has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
It’s not clear where Crabbe is headed next.
This story will be updated.
