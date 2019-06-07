Kauai’s north shore prepares to reopen flood-damaged Kuhio Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Kuhio Highway and Haena State Park, both of which were severely damaged in record rains more than a year ago, are finally set to reopen later this month ― if everything goes as planned.
The long-awaited reopening of the highway on Kauai’s north shore was pushed back in April following safety concerns at the Waikoko Bridge.
On Wednesday, more than 200 Kauai residents along with the governor and other state leaders attended a blessing of the highway and park.
Kauai was devastated in April 2018 by severe flooding that also forced the closure of Kuhio Highway ― the only way in and out of Haena.
The disruption was significant.
But it also led to a realization for residents about the number of visitors the small community was seeing before the floods. Visitors, they said, were clogging the highway, leaving trash behind in the park, and damaging coral reefs.
And so with the reopening of the park and highway, the state has sought to limit the number of visitors to Haena State Park ― from about 3,000 a day to 900 ― with an online reservation system and limited parking.
“Our challenge is creating bridges between the old world and new world, between cultural and natural resources, between kamaaina and visitors,” said Land Board Chairwoman Suzanne Case, at the park’s blessing.
“It’s a lot of contradictions to hold, but today is reconciliation between an event that was so devastating and scary ― and a new day. That’s why we’re here.”
