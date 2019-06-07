Hong Kong’s affordable housing crisis makes Oahu look like paradise

HONG KONG (HawaiiNewsNow) - A delegation from Hawaii recently visited Singapore to see how the island nation achieved one of the highest homeownership rates by providing its people with affordable public housing.
The group says it was a stark contrast to Hong Kong, where residents are facing the worst housing shortage in the world.
Hong Kong is a territory in southeast China. It’s smaller than Oahu — with more than 7 million people.
The latest international housing data shows the average Hong Kong resident has to pay almost 21 times their annual income to buy an average home.
Because of that, small apartments are subdivided into tiny units where rent can be more than $200 a month.
Member of the traveling delegation say it was an eye opener.
"Many units are only 300 square feet to begin with, so they subdivide them into five or six different units with barely an area for a bunk and storage shelf," said Ellen Carson, a representative for the Institute for Human Services and Faith Action for Community Equity.
“Everybody is sharing a bathroom and kitchen area, and that might mean 10 to 20 people sharing the same one toilet.”
Carson says Hong Kong and Hawaii are facing similar challenges.
Both places are struggling with a homeless crisis, the demand for housing far outweighs the supply, and like Hawaii, Hong Kong has a high percentage of agricultural and conservation lands that can’t be developed.
The group also visited Hong Kong's infamous "cage homes."
"You simply slide into your capsule and it's in a wired cage so there can be ventilation. It's something that i hope we don't have in Hawaii, but I think, frankly, we're not that far from having some of the types of conditions we saw," Carson said.
State Sen. Stanley Chang, chair of the Senate Housing Committee, says an estimated 200,000 Hong Kongers live in these cages.
"I am not ok with Hawaii's housing shortage getting to that point because let's be honest, that's the ghost of Christmas future for Hawaii," said Chang.
With a more than 5-year waiting list for public rental housing, the Hong Kong government is planning to build more housing by creating artificial islands in the South China Sea.
But land reclamation is a controversial, expensive, and lengthy process.
Hawaii leaders say what they did learn from Hong Kong was how to use space more efficiently and the need for more density in urban areas.
"It is possible to accommodate future generations of our children without compromising the pristine environment that we do feel is a right in Hawaii," Chang said.
Chang says he’s looking to hold an affordable housing conference to share what the delegation learned on this trip.
