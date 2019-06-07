Forecast: Trade winds, more stable weather returning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More normal trade wind weather conditions are moving in over the islands as an upper level low that swung through the state departs to the east. We could still have a few more afternoon clouds on Friday as the trade winds pick up, with mostly dry conditions for the weekend with just a few light windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nights and mornings.
Surf will remain below high surf advisory levels through the middle of next week. We have small south swells moving in with a slightly larger SSW bump Friday. There could be a larger south swell late next week. Meanwhile a small short-period northwest swell is possible Sunday into Monday, with another pulse expected around Wednesday.
