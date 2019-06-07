Entertainment: Daniel Dae Kim, “Best In The West” Dance Contest, Maggie Q, Denzel Washington, Kimie Miner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel Dae Kim has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. That’s according to Deadline. The deal means that projects developed and adapted by Kim and his company 3-A-D will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries. The “Hawaii 5-O” actor founded 3-A-D in 2014. The company is responsible for the U-S adaptation of “The Good Doctor” -- based on the South Korean series of the same name.
16 dancers from Hawaii and the mainland will find out who has the best moves in the islands. The dancers will battle for the title of “Best in the West” in the Red Bull “Dance Your Style” street dance competition. The winner of the one-on-one battles will advance to the national finals and gets a big cash prize. It happens June 15th at the Kakaako Warehouse Event Space.
Season 3 of Maggie Q’s show, “Designated Survivor,” is out today on netflix. She plays Hannah Wells, a tough CIA officer. She’s originally from Mililani.
Denzel Washington is being recognized for decades of work. The American Film Institute honored the actor, producer, and director at the 47th A-F-I Life Achievement Award Gala this week. Among those in attendance -- Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, and Jay Pharoah. A televised version of the event airs June 20th on T-N-T.
More Hawaii music ranks up on top. Haku records announced that Kimie Miner’s album Hawaiian Lullaby is rated #6 in Billboard’s World & Kid Albums, and #8 in the Compilation Albums. Kimie was a new mother when she recorded the album alongside her daughter. She was also hāpai (pregnant) with her second child. Kimié co-produced the album with Imua Garza. A portion of all sales go toward Haku Collective’s free MeleCraft songwriting mentorship program. The program has mentored over 50 young artists.
