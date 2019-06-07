City Council committee to take action on controversial vacation rental bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu City Council committee on Friday will take action on one of the most controversial topics on Oahu: whether to increase regulation on vacation rentals.
One bill would ban all vacation rentals outside of resort areas and establish tougher enforcement. Residents would be able to sue their neighbors who are running illegal rentals.
Another bill would allow roughly 1,700 newly-permitted vacation rentals only for owners who live in the home, while cracking down on those who illegally rent out a whole home.
There’s also a proposal that would let the city fine the rental owner the same amount of money that person earned by renting it out.
Opponents of the regulations were out at Honolulu Hale on Thursday, saying the bills would hurt Oahu’s tourism and the local economy.
There are 800 legal vacation rentals on Oahu. According to city estimates, there are as many as 8,000 illegal vacation rentals on Oahu.
