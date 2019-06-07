Changes are in store for Ala Moana Center with new tenants coming soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New stores and restaurants are coming to Ala Moana Center.
The shopping center on Thursday announced five new tenants.
This summer, the Japanese restaurants Ramen BARIO and Steak Teppei will open at the Makai Market food court. And for those who like short shorts, the clothing store Chubbies will be coming to the Mauka wing.
In the fall, the sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings will open on the third floor in the Mauka wing.
And next spring, a Taiwanese bubble tea chain called The Alley will be opening in the Ewa wing.
In just a week from now, the discount department store Marshalls will be opening its newest location where the old Foodland used to be.
