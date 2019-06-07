Beautiful weather all weekend long, may last into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We will experience mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the main Hawaiian Islands. Lots of sunshine, so break out the suncreen and drink plenty of fluids. Radars showed mostly dry conditions over Maui County and Oahu but there were isolated light showers along the south Kona coast of the Big Island of Hawaii and moderate showers over Kauai. The radars show narrow lines of moderate to locally heavy showers over water southwest of the islands. Light to moderate easterly trade winds are blowing over the area.
Rainfall may increase during the second half of next week as a trough aloft develops over the islands and the stronger trade winds provide more orographic lift.
Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory criteria along all shores through the middle part of next week. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores through today, with a slight bump from the south-southwest possible over the weekend. A more significant south swell is possible by the end of next week. A small relatively short- period northwest swell is possible Sunday before diminishing Monday, with another small pulse from the northwest possible around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend down slightly over the next couple of days as trade winds ease.
