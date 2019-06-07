Beautiful weather all weekend long, may last into next week

Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory criteria along all shores through the middle part of next week. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores through today, with a slight bump from the south-southwest possible over the weekend. A more significant south swell is possible by the end of next week. A small relatively short- period northwest swell is possible Sunday before diminishing Monday, with another small pulse from the northwest possible around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend down slightly over the next couple of days as trade winds ease.