After 6-month deployment, USS Hawaii returns to Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USS Hawaii fast-attack submarine returned to Pearl Harbor on Thursday after a six-month deployment.
Two outrigger canoes escorted the submarine into harbor, where a Hawaiian blessing ― and family and friends ― greeted returning sailors.
“One of the hardest things in being deployed is being away from your family,” USS Hawaii Commander Sterling Jordan said.
“It’s really a testament to what we can do deployed. We can’t do it without the support of our families, family means everything to us.”
During its deployment, the USS Hawaii traveled over 40,000 nautical miles, conducting a series of national security operations.
At 377-feet long, USS Hawaii is slightly longer than a football field.
The submarine has a 34-foot beam, can dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operates at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged.
