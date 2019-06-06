What’s Trending: Shin kicking, Empty-nesters, Baby conversation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We had the Downhill Cheese-Chasing competition, and the World Toe Wrestling Championship. But there is a new championship: “The shin kicking world championships”. The goal: kick your competitor’s shins until they fall down. Rules: Steel toe caps are banned, and competitors are allowed to use straw to protect their shins.But hey, entry is free! This takes place in the United Kingdom and it’s part of the Cotswold Olimpick Games.
Amy and Randy English just did a photo shoot to CELEBRATE because their youngest daughter just moved out - and they are empty nesters. They have 3 kids: 2 boys and a girl. Their youngest, Haley, just turned 22 and shocked them when she told them she got her own place. Haley said - quote - “I have always said I’m never moving out. I’m living here forever with y’all!” If you’re thinking this is mean, don’t worry, Haley took the pictures and Mom and Dad only did this because they were hoping it would help Haley’s photography business.
He’s just a baby and he can’t really speak but somehow he manages to have a whole conversation with his dad. Apparently, the dad, comedian DJ Pryor, was watching the finale of “Empire” when they had that conversation. His son is named Kingston. It was posted to Pryor’s wife Instagram page and has been shared more than 1 million times.
