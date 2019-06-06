What’s Trending: Shin kicking, Empty-nesters, Baby conversation

Amy and Randy English just did a photo shoot to CELEBRATE because their youngest daughter just moved out - and they are empty nesters. They have 3 kids: 2 boys and a girl. Their youngest, Haley, just turned 22 and shocked them when she told them she got her own place. Haley said - quote - “I have always said I’m never moving out. I’m living here forever with y’all!” If you’re thinking this is mean, don’t worry, Haley took the pictures and Mom and Dad only did this because they were hoping it would help Haley’s photography business.